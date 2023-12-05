Tuesday's game features the No. 4 UConn Huskies (7-1) and the No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1) matching up at Madison Square Garden in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 78-76 victory for UConn according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on December 5.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

UConn vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

UConn vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 77, North Carolina 76

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. North Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: UConn (-0.2)

UConn (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 152.8

UConn is 4-4-0 against the spread this season compared to North Carolina's 4-3-0 ATS record. The Huskies are 4-4-0 and the Tar Heels are 4-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies' +193 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 24.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 85.8 points per game (21st in college basketball) while giving up 61.6 per outing (19th in college basketball).

UConn comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 15.5 boards. It is recording 38.0 rebounds per game (34th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 22.5 per contest.

UConn connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents (6.4). It is shooting 32.0% from deep (223rd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 37.2%.

The Huskies rank fourth in college basketball by averaging 111.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 23rd in college basketball, allowing 80.5 points per 100 possessions.

UConn has committed 9.6 turnovers per game (38th in college basketball play), 1.9 fewer than the 11.5 it forces on average (237th in college basketball).

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels are outscoring opponents by 14.3 points per game, with a +114 scoring differential overall. They put up 86.3 points per game (20th in college basketball) and allow 72.0 per outing (201st in college basketball).

North Carolina pulls down 36.4 rebounds per game (62nd in college basketball) while conceding 28.5 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.9 boards per game.

North Carolina makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (145th in college basketball) at a 36.0% rate (98th in college basketball), compared to the 8.0 its opponents make, shooting 32.7% from deep.

North Carolina has committed 1.4 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.0 (57th in college basketball) while forcing 11.4 (244th in college basketball).

