The UMKC Kangaroos (3-5) aim to snap a four-game road losing streak at the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

UMKC vs. Kansas Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UMKC Stats Insights

  • The Kangaroos have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points above the 36.3% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.
  • This season, UMKC has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 36.3% from the field.
  • The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the country, the Kangaroos rank 39th.
  • The Kangaroos put up an average of 72 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 64.8 the Jayhawks give up to opponents.
  • UMKC has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.

UMKC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, UMKC scored 5.0 more points per game at home (66.6) than away (61.6).
  • In 2022-23, the Kangaroos conceded 10.5 fewer points per game at home (63.4) than on the road (73.9).
  • At home, UMKC knocked down 5.3 treys per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged away (6.1). UMKC's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (26.1%) than on the road (28.9%) too.

UMKC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Brown L 93-83 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/26/2023 Middle Tennessee L 63-59 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/30/2023 Southeast Missouri State W 74-44 Swinney Recreation Center
12/5/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 @ Lindenwood - Hyland Performance Arena
12/12/2023 Tabor - Swinney Recreation Center

