How to Watch UMKC vs. Kansas on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The UMKC Kangaroos (3-5) aim to snap a four-game road losing streak at the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
UMKC vs. Kansas Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UMKC Stats Insights
- The Kangaroos have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points above the 36.3% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.
- This season, UMKC has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 36.3% from the field.
- The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the country, the Kangaroos rank 39th.
- The Kangaroos put up an average of 72 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 64.8 the Jayhawks give up to opponents.
- UMKC has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.
UMKC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, UMKC scored 5.0 more points per game at home (66.6) than away (61.6).
- In 2022-23, the Kangaroos conceded 10.5 fewer points per game at home (63.4) than on the road (73.9).
- At home, UMKC knocked down 5.3 treys per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged away (6.1). UMKC's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (26.1%) than on the road (28.9%) too.
UMKC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Brown
|L 93-83
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|L 63-59
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/30/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 74-44
|Swinney Recreation Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|@ Lindenwood
|-
|Hyland Performance Arena
|12/12/2023
|Tabor
|-
|Swinney Recreation Center
