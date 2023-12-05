The Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the UMKC Kangaroos (3-5) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. UMKC matchup.

UMKC vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UMKC vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UMKC vs. Kansas Betting Trends

UMKC has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

Kansas is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Jayhawks games have hit the over three out of seven times this season.

