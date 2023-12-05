Tuesday's game at Allen Fieldhouse has the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) matching up with the UMKC Kangaroos (3-5) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 82-62 victory, as our model heavily favors Kansas.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

UMKC vs. Kansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

UMKC vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 82, UMKC 62

Spread & Total Prediction for UMKC vs. Kansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-19.8)

Kansas (-19.8) Computer Predicted Total: 144.4

Kansas' record against the spread so far this season is 4-3-0, while UMKC's is 2-3-0. The Jayhawks are 3-4-0 and the Kangaroos are 2-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

UMKC Performance Insights

The Kangaroos outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game (posting 72 points per game, 234th in college basketball, and allowing 68.6 per contest, 129th in college basketball) and have a +27 scoring differential.

UMKC wins the rebound battle by 5.1 boards on average. It records 33 rebounds per game, 190th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 27.9.

UMKC knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (145th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

UMKC has committed two fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.5 (225th in college basketball) while forcing 14.5 (63rd in college basketball).

