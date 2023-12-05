The Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) will meet the UMKC Kangaroos (3-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

UMKC vs. Kansas Game Information

UMKC Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson: 20.9 PTS, 12.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK

20.9 PTS, 12.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK Kevin McCullar: 18.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

18.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK KJ Adams: 11.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Dajuan Harris: 5.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Elmarko Jackson: 5.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Kansas Players to Watch

UMKC vs. Kansas Stat Comparison

Kansas Rank Kansas AVG UMKC AVG UMKC Rank 81st 79.8 Points Scored 72.0 234th 55th 64.8 Points Allowed 68.6 129th 80th 35.6 Rebounds 33.0 190th 334th 6.5 Off. Rebounds 11.6 39th 228th 6.9 3pt Made 7.8 145th 1st 22.8 Assists 13.0 194th 249th 12.8 Turnovers 12.5 225th

