Wednesday's NHL play includes the Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-5) visiting the St. Louis Blues (13-10-1) at Enterprise Center. The Blues are underdogs (+130 on the moneyline) against the Golden Knights (-155) ahead of the outing, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Blues vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blues vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

St. Louis has played 12 games this season with more than 5.5 goals.

In the 20 times this season the Golden Knights have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 11-9 in those games.

The Blues have been an underdog in 16 games this season, with eight upset wins (50.0%).

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter, Vegas is 9-5 (winning 64.3% of the time).

St. Louis has a record of 4-6 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +130 or longer on the moneyline.

Blues Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-2-4 4-6 3-7-0 6.2 2.5 2.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-2-4 2.5 2.3 9 22.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 3-7-0 6.4 2.8 3.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 2.8 3.7 4 12.5% Record as ML Favorite 2-5 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

