Will Colton Parayko Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 6?
On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues clash with the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Colton Parayko going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Colton Parayko score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Parayko stats and insights
- Parayko has scored in four of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.
- Parayko has zero points on the power play.
- Parayko averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.9%.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 60 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Parayko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|0
|2
|25:56
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|23:27
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|21:35
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|23:44
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|24:18
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|26:04
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|23:07
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|23:47
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:42
|Away
|L 5-1
Blues vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
