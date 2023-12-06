The Memphis Grizzlies, with David Roddy, face the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Roddy tallied eight points and six rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 116-109 loss against the Suns.

Now let's dig into Roddy's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

David Roddy Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.4 8.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 4.7 Assists -- 1.1 1.2 PRA -- 13.7 14.6 PR -- 12.6 13.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Roddy's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

David Roddy Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 8.6% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.8 per contest.

Roddy's opponents, the Pistons, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking ninth, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 102.8 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

The Pistons allow 118.1 points per contest, 23rd-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Pistons are fifth in the NBA, allowing 42.2 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Pistons are 10th in the league, conceding 25.1 per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

David Roddy vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/9/2022 15 7 1 0 1 2 0 12/4/2022 24 4 1 1 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.