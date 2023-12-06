On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (2-18) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (5-14) at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Game Information

Grizzlies Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Desmond Bane gives the Grizzlies 23.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Jaren Jackson Jr. gets the Grizzlies 19.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (ninth in NBA).

The Grizzlies are receiving 13.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Santi Aldama this year.

The Grizzlies are receiving 8.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from David Roddy this year.

The Grizzlies are getting 7.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Bismack Biyombo this season.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham puts up 22.4 points, 7.3 assists and 3.9 boards per contest.

Ausar Thompson puts up 10.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 1.5 blocks.

Isaiah Stewart posts 11.2 points, 7.2 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 37% from downtown with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Killian Hayes averages 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the floor.

Jalen Duren puts up 12.2 points, 10.9 boards and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Stat Comparison

Pistons Grizzlies 109.2 Points Avg. 105.9 118.1 Points Allowed Avg. 111.9 46.2% Field Goal % 43.1% 34.8% Three Point % 32.6%

