How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons (2-18) aim to break a nine-game home losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (5-14) on December 6, 2023.
Grizzlies vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Grizzlies vs Pistons Additional Info
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Pistons allow to opponents.
- Memphis is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.
- The Pistons are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at 22nd.
- The Grizzlies average 105.9 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Pistons allow.
- Memphis has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 118.1 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Grizzlies are averaging 4.4 fewer points per game (103.6) than they are when playing on the road (108).
- Memphis is surrendering 111.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.3 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (112.5).
- In terms of three-pointers, the Grizzlies have played better in home games this season, making 12.8 treys per game with a 32.8% three-point percentage, compared to 12.7 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage in road games.
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jake LaRavia
|Out
|Eye
|Marcus Smart
|Out
|Ankle
|Brandon Clarke
|Out
|Achilles
|Steven Adams
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Luke Kennard
|Out
|Knee
