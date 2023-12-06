Desmond Bane and Cade Cunningham are two of the players with prop bets available when the Memphis Grizzlies and the Detroit Pistons play at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Game Info

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -135) 5.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +106)

The 26.5 points prop bet over/under set for Bane on Wednesday is 2.7 more than his season scoring average (23.8).

He has grabbed 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Bane's year-long assist average -- 5.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Bane has averaged 3.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: +104)

The 21.5-point over/under for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Wednesday is 1.9 higher than his season scoring average (19.6).

His rebounding average -- 6.2 per game -- is 0.3 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (6.5).

He 1.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: +106) 7.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: +136)

Cunningham's 22.4 points per game are 0.1 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).

Cunningham averages 7.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Cunningham, at 2.1 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.4 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

