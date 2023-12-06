Cade Cunningham and Jaren Jackson Jr. are two players to watch when the Detroit Pistons (2-18) and the Memphis Grizzlies (5-14) face off at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Pistons

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET, BSSE

Grizzlies' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Grizzlies lost to the Suns on Saturday, 116-109. Their leading scorer was Jackson with 37 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 37 9 2 1 1 2 Desmond Bane 27 3 5 2 1 3 Vince Williams Jr. 12 5 2 0 0 1

Grizzlies vs Pistons Additional Info

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane averages 23.8 points, 4.4 boards and 5.2 assists, making 45.3% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per game (sixth in league).

Jackson provides 19.6 points, 6.2 boards and 1.9 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 1.8 blocks (ninth in league).

Santi Aldama provides the Grizzlies 13.9 points, 6.3 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

David Roddy gets the Grizzlies 8.4 points, 4.2 boards and 1.1 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Grizzlies receive 7.2 points, 7.5 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Bismack Biyombo.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 21.4 4.0 6.0 1.0 0.4 3.0 Jaren Jackson Jr. 17.9 5.6 1.4 0.8 1.7 1.0 Santi Aldama 15.6 6.7 2.2 0.8 0.8 1.9 Bismack Biyombo 6.2 6.2 2.4 0.4 1.6 0.0 David Roddy 8.7 4.7 1.2 0.9 0.5 1.3

