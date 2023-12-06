Desmond Bane, Top Grizzlies Players to Watch vs. the Pistons - December 6
Cade Cunningham and Jaren Jackson Jr. are two players to watch when the Detroit Pistons (2-18) and the Memphis Grizzlies (5-14) face off at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET, BSSE
Grizzlies' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Grizzlies lost to the Suns on Saturday, 116-109. Their leading scorer was Jackson with 37 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|37
|9
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Desmond Bane
|27
|3
|5
|2
|1
|3
|Vince Williams Jr.
|12
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
Grizzlies vs Pistons Additional Info
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane averages 23.8 points, 4.4 boards and 5.2 assists, making 45.3% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per game (sixth in league).
- Jackson provides 19.6 points, 6.2 boards and 1.9 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 1.8 blocks (ninth in league).
- Santi Aldama provides the Grizzlies 13.9 points, 6.3 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- David Roddy gets the Grizzlies 8.4 points, 4.2 boards and 1.1 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- The Grizzlies receive 7.2 points, 7.5 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Bismack Biyombo.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Desmond Bane
|21.4
|4.0
|6.0
|1.0
|0.4
|3.0
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|17.9
|5.6
|1.4
|0.8
|1.7
|1.0
|Santi Aldama
|15.6
|6.7
|2.2
|0.8
|0.8
|1.9
|Bismack Biyombo
|6.2
|6.2
|2.4
|0.4
|1.6
|0.0
|David Roddy
|8.7
|4.7
|1.2
|0.9
|0.5
|1.3
