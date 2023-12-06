The Missouri Tigers (6-3) will meet the Missouri State Bears (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Missouri State vs. Missouri Game Information

Missouri State Players to Watch

Hayley Frank: 18.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

18.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Mama Dembele: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 6.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 6.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Ashton Judd: 15.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Grace Slaughter: 13.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Abbey Schreacke: 9.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

