Missouri State vs. Missouri December 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
The Missouri Tigers (6-3) will meet the Missouri State Bears (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Missouri State vs. Missouri Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Missouri State Players to Watch
Missouri State Players to Watch
- Hayley Frank: 18.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mama Dembele: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 6.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ashton Judd: 15.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Grace Slaughter: 13.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Abbey Schreacke: 9.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Missouri Players to Watch
