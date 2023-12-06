The Missouri Tigers (6-3) hit the court against the Missouri State Bears (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Missouri Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

Missouri vs. Missouri State Scoring Comparison

The Bears put up an average of 62.8 points per game, only 4.6 fewer points than the 67.4 the Tigers give up to opponents.

Missouri State is 2-0 when it scores more than 67.4 points.

Missouri has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.8 points.

The 81.4 points per game the Tigers score are 14.6 more points than the Bears allow (66.8).

When Missouri scores more than 66.8 points, it is 5-2.

Missouri State is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 81.4 points.

This season the Tigers are shooting 48.2% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Bears concede.

Missouri Leaders

Hayley Frank: 18.2 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (20-for-52)

18.2 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (20-for-52) Mama Dembele: 9.1 PTS, 6.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 40.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

9.1 PTS, 6.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 40.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Ashton Judd: 15.8 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48)

15.8 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48) Grace Slaughter: 13.3 PTS, 53.2 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

13.3 PTS, 53.2 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31) Abbey Schreacke: 9.3 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 52.8 3PT% (19-for-36)

Missouri Schedule