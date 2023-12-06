The Los Angeles Clippers (9-10), on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, take on the Denver Nuggets (14-7). The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSSC, and ALT.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Clippers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSC, and ALT

ESPN, BSSC, and ALT Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Nuggets' +86 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 114.5 points per game (14th in the NBA) while giving up 110.4 per contest (seventh in the league).

The Clippers outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game (posting 112.9 points per game, 18th in league, and giving up 109.7 per contest, fifth in NBA) and have a +62 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 227.4 points per game, 2.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams give up 220.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Los Angeles has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.

Nuggets and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +425 +240 - Clippers +2200 +1200 -

