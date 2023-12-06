Can we anticipate Oskar Sundqvist finding the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues play the Vegas Golden Knights at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Oskar Sundqvist score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sundqvist stats and insights

In two of 24 games this season, Sundqvist has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.

Sundqvist has zero points on the power play.

Sundqvist's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 60 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sundqvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 15:01 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 13:41 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:38 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:07 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:53 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:46 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:24 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:04 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:29 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:26 Away L 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.