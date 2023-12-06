How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Drake on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Drake Bulldogs (7-1) aim to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the Saint Louis Billikens (5-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Saint Louis vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Louis Stats Insights
- The Billikens are shooting 43.4% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 45.8% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
- Saint Louis has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Billikens rank 333rd.
- The Billikens put up 5.4 more points per game (75.2) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (69.8).
- Saint Louis is 4-1 when it scores more than 69.8 points.
Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Saint Louis scored 78.2 points per game last season, 7.0 more than it averaged away (71.2).
- At home, the Billikens conceded 67.3 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.0).
- Saint Louis sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than away (35.5%).
Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Dartmouth
|W 66-65
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/28/2023
|Utah State
|L 81-76
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|L 101-62
|Banterra Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
|12/9/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/16/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
