The Drake Bulldogs (7-1) aim to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the Saint Louis Billikens (5-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Saint Louis vs. Drake Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Saint Louis Stats Insights

The Billikens are shooting 43.4% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 45.8% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Saint Louis has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Billikens rank 333rd.

The Billikens put up 5.4 more points per game (75.2) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (69.8).

Saint Louis is 4-1 when it scores more than 69.8 points.

Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Saint Louis scored 78.2 points per game last season, 7.0 more than it averaged away (71.2).

At home, the Billikens conceded 67.3 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.0).

Saint Louis sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than away (35.5%).

Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule