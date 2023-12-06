The Drake Bulldogs (7-1) meet the Saint Louis Billikens (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Saint Louis vs. Drake Game Information

Saint Louis Players to Watch

  • Tucker DeVries: 20.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Darnell Brodie: 13.9 PTS, 7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Kevin Overton: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Atin Wright: 13 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Conor Enright: 6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Drake Players to Watch

Saint Louis vs. Drake Stat Comparison

Drake Rank Drake AVG Saint Louis AVG Saint Louis Rank
81st 79.8 Points Scored 75.2 179th
157th 69.8 Points Allowed 75.8 281st
295th 30.3 Rebounds 30 301st
293rd 7.6 Off. Rebounds 6.6 332nd
164th 7.6 3pt Made 7.6 164th
56th 16 Assists 12 258th
8th 8.3 Turnovers 10.2 65th

