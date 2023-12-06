The Drake Bulldogs (7-1) meet the Saint Louis Billikens (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Saint Louis vs. Drake Game Information

Saint Louis Players to Watch

Tucker DeVries: 20.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

20.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Darnell Brodie: 13.9 PTS, 7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.9 PTS, 7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Kevin Overton: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Atin Wright: 13 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

13 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Conor Enright: 6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Drake Players to Watch

Saint Louis vs. Drake Stat Comparison

Drake Rank Drake AVG Saint Louis AVG Saint Louis Rank 81st 79.8 Points Scored 75.2 179th 157th 69.8 Points Allowed 75.8 281st 295th 30.3 Rebounds 30 301st 293rd 7.6 Off. Rebounds 6.6 332nd 164th 7.6 3pt Made 7.6 164th 56th 16 Assists 12 258th 8th 8.3 Turnovers 10.2 65th

