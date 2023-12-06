The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-3) aim to end a three-game losing streak when visiting the Saint Louis Billikens (4-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Saint Louis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Saint Louis vs. Southern Indiana Scoring Comparison

The Screaming Eagles average 9.1 fewer points per game (68.5) than the Billikens give up (77.6).

Saint Louis has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.5 points.

The Billikens record 75.7 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 74.2 the Screaming Eagles allow.

When Saint Louis puts up more than 74.2 points, it is 4-0.

When Southern Indiana gives up fewer than 75.7 points, it is 3-0.

The Billikens are making 44.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% higher than the Screaming Eagles concede to opponents (43.8%).

The Screaming Eagles shoot 42.9% from the field, just 1.5 lower than the Billikens allow.

Saint Louis Leaders

Peyton Kennedy: 16.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.8 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

16.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.8 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31) Kyla McMakin: 16.0 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

16.0 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Tierra Simon: 4.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

4.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Kennedy Calhoun: 5.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 46.7 FG%

5.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 46.7 FG% Brooklyn Gray: 11.6 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Louis Schedule