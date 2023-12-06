How to Watch SIU-Edwardsville vs. Green Bay on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-4) aim to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Green Bay Phoenix (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights
- This season, the Cougars have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Phoenix's opponents have knocked down.
- SIU-Edwardsville is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.
- The Phoenix are the 225th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 304th.
- The Cougars score 5.2 more points per game (69.7) than the Phoenix allow (64.5).
- When SIU-Edwardsville puts up more than 64.5 points, it is 4-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, SIU-Edwardsville averaged 4.7 more points per game (76.5) than it did in road games (71.8).
- In 2022-23, the Cougars surrendered 68.8 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 74.0.
- SIU-Edwardsville made 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 35.0% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.3 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged in road games (6.3 threes per game, 29.7% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 81-67
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|11/28/2023
|Missouri Baptist
|W 86-62
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Troy
|L 83-60
|Trojan Arena
|12/6/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Ball State
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|12/18/2023
|Central Christian Bible
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.