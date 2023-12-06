The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-4) aim to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Green Bay Phoenix (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois TV: ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights

This season, the Cougars have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Phoenix's opponents have knocked down.

SIU-Edwardsville is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.

The Phoenix are the 225th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 304th.

The Cougars score 5.2 more points per game (69.7) than the Phoenix allow (64.5).

When SIU-Edwardsville puts up more than 64.5 points, it is 4-1.

SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, SIU-Edwardsville averaged 4.7 more points per game (76.5) than it did in road games (71.8).

In 2022-23, the Cougars surrendered 68.8 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 74.0.

SIU-Edwardsville made 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 35.0% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.3 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged in road games (6.3 threes per game, 29.7% three-point percentage).

SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule