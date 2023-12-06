The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-4) will meet the Green Bay Phoenix (4-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Green Bay Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other SIU-Edwardsville Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

Damarco Minor: 11.7 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.7 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Shamar Wright: 16.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Ray'Sean Taylor: 12.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Lamar Wright: 10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK Terrance Thompson: 5.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Green Bay Players to Watch

Minor: 11.7 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.7 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Shamar Wright: 16.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Taylor: 12.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Lamar Wright: 10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK Thompson: 5.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Green Bay Stat Comparison

SIU-Edwardsville Rank SIU-Edwardsville AVG Green Bay AVG Green Bay Rank 276th 69.7 Points Scored 62.8 348th 141st 69.0 Points Allowed 64.5 50th 299th 30.1 Rebounds 32.3 226th 235th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 6.4 336th 190th 7.3 3pt Made 7.4 175th 274th 11.7 Assists 12.3 241st 60th 10.1 Turnovers 12.6 230th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.