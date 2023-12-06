SIU-Edwardsville vs. Green Bay December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-4) will meet the Green Bay Phoenix (4-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Green Bay Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch
- Damarco Minor: 11.7 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shamar Wright: 16.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ray'Sean Taylor: 12.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lamar Wright: 10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Terrance Thompson: 5.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
Green Bay Players to Watch
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Green Bay Stat Comparison
|SIU-Edwardsville Rank
|SIU-Edwardsville AVG
|Green Bay AVG
|Green Bay Rank
|276th
|69.7
|Points Scored
|62.8
|348th
|141st
|69.0
|Points Allowed
|64.5
|50th
|299th
|30.1
|Rebounds
|32.3
|226th
|235th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.4
|336th
|190th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|7.4
|175th
|274th
|11.7
|Assists
|12.3
|241st
|60th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|12.6
|230th
