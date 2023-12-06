The Southern Illinois Salukis (3-4) will face the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-7) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Southern Illinois Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

Laniah Randle: 17 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

17 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK Quierra Love: 8.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 3.1 STL, 0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 3.1 STL, 0 BLK Seairra Hughes: 12 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1 BLK

12 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1 BLK Shemera Williams: 19 PTS, 3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

19 PTS, 3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Se'Quoia Allmond: 3.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Southern Illinois Players to Watch

