The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-7) travel to face the Southern Illinois Salukis (3-4) after dropping five road games in a row. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois TV: ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Southern Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Cougars put up an average of 74.3 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 68.4 the Salukis allow to opponents.

SIU-Edwardsville is 2-4 when it scores more than 68.4 points.

Southern Illinois is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 74.3 points.

The 67.9 points per game the Salukis record are 15.8 fewer points than the Cougars allow (83.7).

The Salukis shoot 42.1% from the field, four% lower than the Cougars concede defensively.

The Cougars make 41.4% of their shots from the field, 4.9% lower than the Salukis' defensive field-goal percentage.

SIU-Edwardsville Leaders

KK Rodriguez: 23 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.2 FG%, 54.1 3PT% (20-for-37)

23 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.2 FG%, 54.1 3PT% (20-for-37) Ava Stoller: 9 PTS, 37.1 FG%

9 PTS, 37.1 FG% Macy Silvey: 9 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55)

9 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55) Olivia Clayton: 5.1 PTS, 45.9 FG%

5.1 PTS, 45.9 FG% Sofie Lowis: 9.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule