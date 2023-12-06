Wednesday's contest at Mackey Arena has the Purdue Boilermakers (5-3) matching up with the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 82-56 victory, as our model heavily favors Purdue.

The Redhawks' last game on Saturday ended in an 88-43 loss to Missouri.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 82, Southeast Missouri State 56

Other OVC Predictions

Southeast Missouri State Schedule Analysis

This season, the Redhawks are winless versus D1 opponents.

Southeast Missouri State Leaders

Jaliyah Green: 14.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

14.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Alecia Doyle: 13.7 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

13.7 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Daejah Richmond: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

7.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Amiyah Buchanan: 6.4 PTS, 47.4 FG%

6.4 PTS, 47.4 FG% Kiyley Flowers: 6.7 PTS, 2.5 STL, 41.2 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18)

Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights

The Redhawks have been outscored by 4.1 points per game (posting 69.9 points per game, 130th in college basketball, while conceding 74.0 per outing, 318th in college basketball) and have a -29 scoring differential.

