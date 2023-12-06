Find the injury report for the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4), which currently has four players listed (including Anthony Edwards), as the Timberwolves ready for their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs (3-16) at Target Center on Wednesday, December 6 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Timberwolves head into this contest on the heels of a 123-117 victory over the Hornets on Saturday. Karl-Anthony Towns' team-high 28 points led the Timberwolves in the victory.

The Spurs' last contest was a 121-106 loss to the Pelicans on Friday. Devin Vassell scored 14 points in the Spurs' loss, leading the team.

Timberwolves vs Spurs Additional Info

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles Anthony Edwards SG Questionable Hip 26.2 5.9 5.0 Jordan McLaughlin PG Out Knee 1.0 0.0 1.0 Jaden McDaniels PF Out Ankle 9.5 2.2 1.3

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Doug McDermott SF Questionable Illness 6.4 1.1 1.8 Victor Wembanyama PF Questionable Hip 19.3 9.7 2.6

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN, BSN, and BSSW

TV: ESPN, BSN, and BSSW

