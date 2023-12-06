Top Timberwolves vs. Spurs Players to Watch - December 6
When the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4) and San Antonio Spurs (3-16) play at Target Center on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, Karl-Anthony Towns and Victor Wembanyama will be two players to watch.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSN, BSSW
Timberwolves' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Timberwolves topped the Hornets on Saturday, 123-117. Towns scored a team-high 28 points (and chipped in five assists and seven rebounds).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|28
|7
|5
|0
|0
|4
|Rudy Gobert
|26
|12
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Naz Reid
|23
|5
|2
|1
|0
|3
Spurs' Last Game
On Friday, in their last game, the Spurs fell to the Pelicans 121-106. With 14 points, Devin Vassell was their high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Devin Vassell
|14
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Jeremy Sochan
|13
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Julian Champagnie
|12
|5
|3
|0
|0
|3
Timberwolves vs Spurs Additional Info
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Towns puts up 22.2 points, 9 boards and 3.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Anthony Edwards averages 26.2 points, 5.9 boards and 5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Rudy Gobert is posting 13.3 points, 1.1 assists and 11.6 boards per game.
- Mike Conley posts 10.4 points, 2.9 boards and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 41.2% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Naz Reid puts up 12.6 points, 4 boards and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Wembanyama gets the Spurs 19.3 points, 9.7 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 2.7 blocks (third in league).
- Keldon Johnson adds 16.6 points per game, plus 6.5 boards and 4.1 assists.
- Zach Collins averages 13.8 points, 6 boards and 3.9 assists, making 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 27.3% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.
- Jeremy Sochan's averages for the season are 11.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists, making 44.7% of his shots from the floor.
- Vassell averages 18.3 points, 3.2 boards and 2.7 assists, making 49.5% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|MIN
|24.8
|8.7
|3.8
|1
|0.8
|2.4
|Victor Wembanyama
|SA
|16.8
|9.7
|2.8
|1.4
|2.6
|1.1
|Rudy Gobert
|MIN
|14.2
|10.6
|0.9
|0.4
|2.5
|0
|Keldon Johnson
|SA
|16.5
|6.8
|3.7
|0.7
|0.3
|2.2
|Zach Collins
|SA
|14.1
|5.9
|3.6
|0.8
|0.4
|1.2
|Anthony Edwards
|MIN
|19
|4.4
|3.6
|1
|0.5
|2.1
