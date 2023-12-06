When the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4) and San Antonio Spurs (3-16) play at Target Center on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, Karl-Anthony Towns and Victor Wembanyama will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Spurs

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSN, BSSW

Timberwolves' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Timberwolves topped the Hornets on Saturday, 123-117. Towns scored a team-high 28 points (and chipped in five assists and seven rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Karl-Anthony Towns 28 7 5 0 0 4 Rudy Gobert 26 12 0 0 3 0 Naz Reid 23 5 2 1 0 3

Spurs' Last Game

On Friday, in their last game, the Spurs fell to the Pelicans 121-106. With 14 points, Devin Vassell was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Vassell 14 0 1 2 0 2 Jeremy Sochan 13 3 4 0 0 2 Julian Champagnie 12 5 3 0 0 3

Timberwolves vs Spurs Additional Info

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Towns puts up 22.2 points, 9 boards and 3.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Anthony Edwards averages 26.2 points, 5.9 boards and 5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Rudy Gobert is posting 13.3 points, 1.1 assists and 11.6 boards per game.

Mike Conley posts 10.4 points, 2.9 boards and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 41.2% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Naz Reid puts up 12.6 points, 4 boards and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Spurs Players to Watch

Wembanyama gets the Spurs 19.3 points, 9.7 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 2.7 blocks (third in league).

Keldon Johnson adds 16.6 points per game, plus 6.5 boards and 4.1 assists.

Zach Collins averages 13.8 points, 6 boards and 3.9 assists, making 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 27.3% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Jeremy Sochan's averages for the season are 11.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists, making 44.7% of his shots from the floor.

Vassell averages 18.3 points, 3.2 boards and 2.7 assists, making 49.5% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Karl-Anthony Towns MIN 24.8 8.7 3.8 1 0.8 2.4 Victor Wembanyama SA 16.8 9.7 2.8 1.4 2.6 1.1 Rudy Gobert MIN 14.2 10.6 0.9 0.4 2.5 0 Keldon Johnson SA 16.5 6.8 3.7 0.7 0.3 2.2 Zach Collins SA 14.1 5.9 3.6 0.8 0.4 1.2 Anthony Edwards MIN 19 4.4 3.6 1 0.5 2.1

