The Milwaukee Bucks (15-6) hope to extend a nine-game home winning streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (11-8) on December 7, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Pacers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bucks Stats Insights

This season, the Bucks have a 50.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 50.2% of shots the Pacers' opponents have hit.

In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 50.2% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.

The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 20th.

The Bucks average 122.3 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 125.2 the Pacers give up.

When Milwaukee totals more than 125.2 points, it is 9-0.

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers have shot at a 50.9% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 47.0% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

Indiana has put together a 10-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.0% from the field.

The Bucks are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 25th.

The Pacers put up an average of 128.4 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 118.3 the Bucks give up to opponents.

Indiana has put together an 11-4 record in games it scores more than 118.3 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are scoring 122.5 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 122.1 points per contest.

Milwaukee surrenders 117.1 points per game in home games this season, compared to 119.6 when playing on the road.

In terms of total threes made, the Bucks have fared better when playing at home this year, averaging 14.7 per game, compared to 14.2 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, they've put up a 38.3% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 38.6% clip on the road.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

The Pacers score fewer points per game at home (126.7) than away (131.4), but also concede fewer at home (118.8) than away (136.3).

In 2023-24 Indiana is giving up 17.5 fewer points per game at home (118.8) than away (136.3).

At home the Pacers are averaging 29.1 assists per game, three less than away (32.1).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Pat Connaughton Out Ankle Jae Crowder Out Groin

Pacers Injuries