Thursday's game that pits the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-5) against the Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-6) at Hyland Performance Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-69 in favor of Eastern Michigan. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 7.

The Lions head into this game following a 63-56 loss to Bradley on Saturday.

Lindenwood (MO) vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri

Lindenwood (MO) vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Michigan 70, Lindenwood (MO) 69

Other OVC Predictions

Lindenwood (MO) Schedule Analysis

The Lions have no wins against D1 teams this season.

The Lions have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (two).

Lindenwood (MO) has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (three).

Lindenwood (MO) Leaders

Ellie Brueggemann: 15.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.2 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45)

15.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.2 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45) Gracie Kelsey: 6 PTS, 35.1 FG%

6 PTS, 35.1 FG% Mya Skoff: 5.5 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

5.5 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Reagan Rapert: 7.2 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

7.2 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Mykayla Cunningham: 4.3 PTS, 30 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

Lindenwood (MO) Performance Insights

The Lions have a -83 scoring differential, falling short by 13.9 points per game. They're putting up 65.8 points per game to rank 196th in college basketball and are allowing 79.7 per contest to rank 342nd in college basketball.

