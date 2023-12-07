Lindenwood (MO) vs. Eastern Michigan December 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-5) will play the Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-6) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Hyland Performance Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET.
Lindenwood (MO) vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Buy Tickets for Other Lindenwood (MO) Games
Lindenwood (MO) Players to Watch
- Ellie Brueggemann: 15.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Gracie Kelsey: 6 PTS, 4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Mya Skoff: 5.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Reagan Rapert: 7.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Mykayla Cunningham: 4.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Eastern Michigan Players to Watch
