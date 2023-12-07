The Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-5) will play the Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-6) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Hyland Performance Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET.

Lindenwood (MO) vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 7

Thursday, December 7 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Lindenwood (MO) Players to Watch

Ellie Brueggemann: 15.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Gracie Kelsey: 6 PTS, 4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

6 PTS, 4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Mya Skoff: 5.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Reagan Rapert: 7.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

7.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK Mykayla Cunningham: 4.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

