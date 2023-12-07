How to Watch the Lindenwood (MO) vs. Eastern Michigan Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-6) will look to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The Eagles have lost three games straight.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Lindenwood (MO) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lindenwood (MO) vs. Eastern Michigan Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles score 23.5 fewer points per game (56.2) than the Lions give up (79.7).
- The Lions put up 9.5 fewer points per game (65.8) than the Eagles allow (75.3).
- Eastern Michigan is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 65.8 points.
- This year the Lions are shooting 36.9% from the field, 6.5% lower than the Eagles give up.
- The Eagles shoot 35.5% from the field, 14.6% lower than the Lions allow.
Lindenwood (MO) Leaders
- Ellie Brueggemann: 15.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.2 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45)
- Gracie Kelsey: 6.0 PTS, 35.1 FG%
- Mya Skoff: 5.5 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Reagan Rapert: 7.2 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Mykayla Cunningham: 4.3 PTS, 30.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
Lindenwood (MO) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Northern Illinois
|L 77-60
|NIU Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|Central Arkansas
|L 77-64
|Hyland Performance Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Bradley
|L 63-56
|Renaissance Coliseum
|12/7/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|Hyland Performance Arena
|12/11/2023
|Harris-Stowe
|-
|Hyland Performance Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Evansville
|-
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
