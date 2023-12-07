The Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-6) will look to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The Eagles have lost three games straight.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game

Lindenwood (MO) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri

Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lindenwood (MO) vs. Eastern Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Eagles score 23.5 fewer points per game (56.2) than the Lions give up (79.7).

The Lions put up 9.5 fewer points per game (65.8) than the Eagles allow (75.3).

Eastern Michigan is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 65.8 points.

This year the Lions are shooting 36.9% from the field, 6.5% lower than the Eagles give up.

The Eagles shoot 35.5% from the field, 14.6% lower than the Lions allow.

Lindenwood (MO) Leaders

Ellie Brueggemann: 15.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.2 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45)

15.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.2 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45) Gracie Kelsey: 6.0 PTS, 35.1 FG%

6.0 PTS, 35.1 FG% Mya Skoff: 5.5 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

5.5 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Reagan Rapert: 7.2 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

7.2 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Mykayla Cunningham: 4.3 PTS, 30.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

Lindenwood (MO) Schedule