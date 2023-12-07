Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maries County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Maries County, Missouri has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Maries County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Plato High School at Vienna High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Vienna, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
