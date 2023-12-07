The New England Patriots (2-10) bring a five-game losing streak into a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh is a 6-point favorite. An over/under of 31.5 points has been set for this game.

As the Steelers prepare for this matchup against the Patriots, here are their betting trends and insights. The betting insights and trends for the Patriots can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Steelers.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Steelers vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pittsburgh Moneyline New England Moneyline BetMGM Steelers (-6) 31.5 -275 +225 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Steelers (-6) 31.5 -250 +205 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Pittsburgh vs. New England Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Steelers vs. Patriots Betting Insights

Pittsburgh has posted a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Steelers don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 6-point favorite or greater this year.

Two of Pittsburgh's 12 games with a set total have hit the over (16.7%).

New England has won twice against the spread this season.

The Patriots have won once ATS (1-2) as a 6-point underdog or more this year.

Of 12 New England games so far this season, three have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.