Steelers vs. Patriots Thursday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 14
The New England Patriots (2-10) bring a five-game losing streak into a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh is a 6-point favorite. An over/under of 31.5 points has been set for this game.
As the Steelers prepare for this matchup against the Patriots, here are their betting trends and insights. The betting insights and trends for the Patriots can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Steelers.
Steelers vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|New England Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Steelers (-6)
|31.5
|-275
|+225
|FanDuel
|Steelers (-6)
|31.5
|-250
|+205
Pittsburgh vs. New England Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
Steelers vs. Patriots Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh has posted a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Steelers don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 6-point favorite or greater this year.
- Two of Pittsburgh's 12 games with a set total have hit the over (16.7%).
- New England has won twice against the spread this season.
- The Patriots have won once ATS (1-2) as a 6-point underdog or more this year.
- Of 12 New England games so far this season, three have hit the over.
