How to Watch the Blues vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The St. Louis Blues (13-11-1) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-15-5) -- who've lost three in a row -- on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch on BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ as the Blues and the Blue Jackets take the ice.
Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Blues vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
Blues Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Blues are giving up 79 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in NHL action.
- The Blues rank 25th in the NHL with 72 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Blues have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Blues have given up 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that span.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|25
|8
|17
|25
|18
|17
|55.9%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|23
|9
|10
|19
|17
|16
|8.3%
|Jordan Kyrou
|25
|5
|12
|17
|17
|15
|33.3%
|Brayden Schenn
|25
|8
|7
|15
|19
|20
|50.6%
|Justin Faulk
|25
|0
|12
|12
|11
|15
|-
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets have allowed 98 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets have 80 goals this season (2.9 per game), 15th in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
- Defensively, the Blue Jackets have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 31 goals over that span.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Zachary Werenski
|26
|1
|19
|20
|7
|12
|-
|Boone Jenner
|28
|13
|5
|18
|10
|12
|55.4%
|Johnny Gaudreau
|28
|4
|11
|15
|12
|9
|0%
|Adam Fantilli
|28
|7
|8
|15
|8
|12
|39.1%
|Ivan Provorov
|28
|2
|13
|15
|15
|6
|-
