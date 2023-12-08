The St. Louis Blues (13-11-1) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-15-5) -- who've lost three in a row -- on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Watch on BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ as the Blues and the Blue Jackets take the ice.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blues Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Blues are giving up 79 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in NHL action.

The Blues rank 25th in the NHL with 72 goals scored (2.9 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Blues have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Blues have given up 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 25 8 17 25 18 17 55.9% Pavel Buchnevich 23 9 10 19 17 16 8.3% Jordan Kyrou 25 5 12 17 17 15 33.3% Brayden Schenn 25 8 7 15 19 20 50.6% Justin Faulk 25 0 12 12 11 15 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have allowed 98 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 30th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets have 80 goals this season (2.9 per game), 15th in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 31 goals over that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players