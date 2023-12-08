The St. Louis Blues (13-11-1) go on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-15-5, losers of three straight) at Nationwide Arena. The game on Friday, December 8 starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+.

The Blues have a 5-5-0 record in their past 10 contests. They have scored 30 total goals (four power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 12.9%) while allowing 37 goals to their opponents.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will come out on top in Friday's hockey action.

Blues vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Friday

Our computer projections model for this game expects a final result of Blue Jackets 4, Blues 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blue Jackets (+105)

Blue Jackets (+105) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues are 2-1-3 in overtime contests on their way to a 13-11-1 overall record.

St. Louis has won all three of its games that were decided by one goal.

The seven times this season the Blues finished a game with only one goal, they went 1-5-1 (three points).

St. Louis has finished 2-3-0 in the five games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering four points).

The Blues have scored more than two goals 12 times, and are 10-2-0 in those games (to record 20 points).

In the five games when St. Louis has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 3-2-0 to record six points.

In the nine games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, St. Louis is 6-3-0 (12 points).

The Blues' opponents have had more shots in 14 games. The Blues finished 6-7-1 in those contests (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 23rd 2.88 Goals Scored 2.86 25th 16th 3.16 Goals Allowed 3.5 27th 26th 29.3 Shots 30.1 20th 28th 33.2 Shots Allowed 33.9 29th 31st 9.46% Power Play % 13.58% 26th 19th 78.26% Penalty Kill % 86.25% 5th

Blues vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

