When the St. Louis Blues face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Friday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), Pavel Buchnevich and Boone Jenner will be two of the most exciting players to watch.

Blues vs. Blue Jackets Game Information

Blues Players to Watch

Robert Thomas is one of St. Louis' top contributors (25 points), via registered eight goals and 17 assists.

Buchnevich has nine goals and 10 assists, equaling 19 points (0.8 per game).

Jordan Kyrou's total of 17 points is via five goals and 12 assists.

Joel Hofer (5-4-0) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .901% save percentage ranks 35th in the NHL.

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Zachary Werenski is a top offensive contributor for his club with 20 points (0.8 per game), as he has recorded one goal and 19 assists in 26 games (playing 23:58 per game).

Jenner has made a major impact for Columbus this season with 18 points (13 goals and five assists).

This season, Adam Fantilli has seven goals and eight assists for St. Louis.

In the crease, Spencer Martin has an .891 save percentage (46th in the league), with 295 total saves, while allowing 36 goals (3.6 goals against average). He has put up a 2-7-1 record between the posts for Columbus this season.

Blues vs. Blue Jackets Stat Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 24th 2.88 Goals Scored 2.86 25th 16th 3.16 Goals Allowed 3.5 27th 26th 29.3 Shots 30.1 20th 28th 33.2 Shots Allowed 33.9 29th 31st 9.46% Power Play % 13.58% 26th 20th 78.26% Penalty Kill % 86.25% 5th

