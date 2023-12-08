We have high school basketball action in Buchanan County, Missouri today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Buchanan County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Harrison High School at St. Joseph Christian High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
  • Location: St. Joseph, MO
  • Conference: Grand River
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

