Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves December 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4), on Friday, December 8, 2023 at FedExForum, battle the Memphis Grizzlies (5-14). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSNX.
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, BSNX
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane puts up 23.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. puts up 19.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.8 blocks (ninth in NBA).
- Santi Aldama posts 13.9 points, 1.9 assists and 6.3 boards per contest.
- David Roddy averages 8.4 points, 4.2 boards and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Bismack Biyombo averages 7.2 points, 7.5 boards and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 58.5% from the floor.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns is putting up 22.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He's also draining 50.3% of his shots from the field and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.
- Anthony Edwards is putting up 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest. He's making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.
- Rudy Gobert gets the Timberwolves 13.3 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while posting 0.6 steals and 2.4 blocked shots (fourth in league).
- Mike Conley is averaging 10.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He is draining 43.8% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.
- Naz Reid gives the Timberwolves 12.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison
|Grizzlies
|Timberwolves
|105.9
|Points Avg.
|112.8
|111.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|105.9
|43.1%
|Field Goal %
|48.3%
|32.6%
|Three Point %
|37.0%
