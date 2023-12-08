The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4), on Friday, December 8, 2023 at FedExForum, battle the Memphis Grizzlies (5-14). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSNX.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane puts up 23.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jaren Jackson Jr. puts up 19.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.8 blocks (ninth in NBA).

Santi Aldama posts 13.9 points, 1.9 assists and 6.3 boards per contest.

David Roddy averages 8.4 points, 4.2 boards and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Bismack Biyombo averages 7.2 points, 7.5 boards and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 58.5% from the floor.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns is putting up 22.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He's also draining 50.3% of his shots from the field and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.

Anthony Edwards is putting up 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest. He's making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.

Rudy Gobert gets the Timberwolves 13.3 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while posting 0.6 steals and 2.4 blocked shots (fourth in league).

Mike Conley is averaging 10.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He is draining 43.8% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.

Naz Reid gives the Timberwolves 12.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison

Grizzlies Timberwolves 105.9 Points Avg. 112.8 111.9 Points Allowed Avg. 105.9 43.1% Field Goal % 48.3% 32.6% Three Point % 37.0%

