The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-4) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (6-14) on December 8, 2023 at FedExForum.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies have shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.

This season, Memphis has a 5-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 24th.

The Grizzlies' 106.4 points per game are only 1.1 more points than the 105.3 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.

Memphis is 4-7 when it scores more than 105.3 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home the Grizzlies average 103.6 points per game, 5.1 less than away (108.7). On defense they give up 111.2 points per game at home, 0.3 less than away (111.5).

Memphis is giving up fewer points at home (111.2 per game) than away (111.5).

This year the Grizzlies are collecting fewer assists at home (23.3 per game) than on the road (24.4).

Grizzlies Injuries