Will Jordan Kyrou find the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Jordan Kyrou score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Kyrou stats and insights

In four of 25 games this season, Kyrou has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Kyrou's shooting percentage is 6%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 98 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Kyrou recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 16:25 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:05 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 14:25 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:29 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:51 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:04 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 17:47 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 18:56 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:46 Away L 5-1

Blues vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

