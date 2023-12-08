The St. Louis Blues, with Justin Faulk, will be on the ice Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Columbus Blue Jackets. If you're considering a wager on Faulk against the Blue Jackets, we have lots of info to help.

Justin Faulk vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Faulk Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Faulk has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 22:33 on the ice per game.

Faulk has yet to score a goal this year through 25 games played.

Faulk has a point in 11 of 25 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In 11 of 25 games this season, Faulk has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Faulk goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Faulk has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Faulk Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 98 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -18 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 25 Games 2 12 Points 1 0 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

