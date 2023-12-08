Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Moniteau County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Moniteau County, Missouri, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Moniteau County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
California High School at Hermann High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Hermann, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
