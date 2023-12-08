The New York Knicks versus the Boston Celtics is a game to catch on a Friday NBA slate that has 13 exciting contests.

Today's NBA Games

The Orlando Magic take on the Detroit Pistons

The Pistons travel to face the Magic on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL and BSDET

BSFL and BSDET

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

ORL Record: 14-7

14-7 DET Record: 2-19

2-19 ORL Stats: 114.1 PPG (13th in NBA), 110.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)

114.1 PPG (13th in NBA), 110.5 Opp. PPG (sixth) DET Stats: 108.8 PPG (27th in NBA), 118.0 Opp. PPG (23rd)

Players to Watch

ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (20.6 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 4.7 APG)

Paolo Banchero (20.6 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 4.7 APG) DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (22.0 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 7.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: ORL -11.5

ORL -11.5 ORL Odds to Win: -650

-650 DET Odds to Win: +450

+450 Total: 229.5 points

The Charlotte Hornets play host to the Toronto Raptors

The Raptors go on the road to face the Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and SportsNet

BSSE and SportsNet

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHA Record: 6-13

6-13 TOR Record: 9-12

9-12 CHA Stats: 113.1 PPG (16th in NBA), 121.6 Opp. PPG (26th)

113.1 PPG (16th in NBA), 121.6 Opp. PPG (26th) TOR Stats: 110.8 PPG (24th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (14th)

Players to Watch

CHA Key Player: Mark Williams (13.2 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 1.2 APG)

Mark Williams (13.2 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 1.2 APG) TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (19.2 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: TOR -4.5

TOR -4.5 TOR Odds to Win: -185

-185 CHA Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 223.5 points

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks take to the home court of the 76ers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH and BSSE

NBCS-PH and BSSE

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHI Record: 13-7

13-7 ATL Record: 9-11

9-11 PHI Stats: 120.7 PPG (fourth in NBA), 113.8 Opp. PPG (17th)

120.7 PPG (fourth in NBA), 113.8 Opp. PPG (17th) ATL Stats: 122.7 PPG (second in NBA), 122.4 Opp. PPG (27th)

Players to Watch

PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (33.1 PPG, 11.4 RPG, 6.6 APG)

Joel Embiid (33.1 PPG, 11.4 RPG, 6.6 APG) ATL Key Player: Trae Young (27.2 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 10.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHI -7.5

PHI -7.5 PHI Odds to Win: -350

-350 ATL Odds to Win: +260

+260 Total: 241.5 points

The Brooklyn Nets face the Washington Wizards

The Wizards hit the road the Nets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES and MNMT

YES and MNMT

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

BKN Record: 11-9

11-9 WAS Record: 3-17

3-17 BKN Stats: 116.6 PPG (eighth in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (18th)

116.6 PPG (eighth in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (18th) WAS Stats: 117.3 PPG (seventh in NBA), 125.4 Opp. PPG (30th)

Players to Watch

BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (23.3 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Mikal Bridges (23.3 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 4.0 APG) WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (23.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 4.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BKN -9.5

BKN -9.5 BKN Odds to Win: -400

-400 WAS Odds to Win: +310

+310 Total: 239.5 points

The Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks

The Knicks take to the home court of the Celtics on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

BOS Record: 15-5

15-5 NY Record: 12-8

12-8 BOS Stats: 116.5 PPG (ninth in NBA), 108.1 Opp. PPG (fourth)

116.5 PPG (ninth in NBA), 108.1 Opp. PPG (fourth) NY Stats: 111.5 PPG (21st in NBA), 107.5 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (27.6 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 4.2 APG)

Jayson Tatum (27.6 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 4.2 APG) NY Key Player: Julius Randle (21.5 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 5.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -6.5

BOS -6.5 BOS Odds to Win: -275

-275 NY Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 220.5 points

The Oklahoma City Thunder face the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors go on the road to face the Thunder on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOK and NBCS-BA

BSOK and NBCS-BA

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

OKC Record: 13-7

13-7 GS Record: 10-11

10-11 OKC Stats: 118.8 PPG (sixth in NBA), 111.3 Opp. PPG (ninth)

118.8 PPG (sixth in NBA), 111.3 Opp. PPG (ninth) GS Stats: 114.6 PPG (12th in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (18th)

Players to Watch

OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.1 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 6.3 APG)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.1 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 6.3 APG) GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.2 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: OKC -3.5

OKC -3.5 OKC Odds to Win: -165

-165 GS Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 236.5 points

The Miami Heat face the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers look to pull of an away win at the Heat on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN and BSOH

BSSUN and BSOH

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIA Record: 12-9

12-9 CLE Record: 12-9

12-9 MIA Stats: 113.0 PPG (18th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (11th)

113.0 PPG (18th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (11th) CLE Stats: 111.3 PPG (22nd in NBA), 111.1 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

MIA Key Player: Jimmy Butler (22.2 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.2 APG)

Jimmy Butler (22.2 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.2 APG) CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (16.0 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 2.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CLE -1.5

CLE -1.5 CLE Odds to Win: -115

-115 MIA Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 217.5 points

The Memphis Grizzlies host the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves hope to pick up a road win at the Grizzlies on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and BSNX

BSSE and BSNX

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MEM Record: 6-14

6-14 MIN Record: 16-4

16-4 MEM Stats: 106.4 PPG (29th in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (10th)

106.4 PPG (29th in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (10th) MIN Stats: 112.3 PPG (20th in NBA), 105.3 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (25.1 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.4 APG)

Desmond Bane (25.1 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.4 APG) MIN Key Player: Karl-Anthony Towns (21.8 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 3.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIN -5.5

MIN -5.5 MIN Odds to Win: -250

-250 MEM Odds to Win: +190

+190 Total: 214.5 points

The San Antonio Spurs play the Chicago Bulls

The Bulls look to pull of an away win at the Spurs on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW and NBCS-CHI

BSSW and NBCS-CHI

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

SA Record: 3-17

3-17 CHI Record: 8-14

8-14 SA Stats: 110.7 PPG (25th in NBA), 122.9 Opp. PPG (28th)

110.7 PPG (25th in NBA), 122.9 Opp. PPG (28th) CHI Stats: 107.8 PPG (28th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (14th)

Players to Watch

SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (18.9 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Victor Wembanyama (18.9 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 2.5 APG) CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (15.8 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CHI -2.5

CHI -2.5 CHI Odds to Win: -140

-140 SA Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 226.5 points

The Phoenix Suns play the Sacramento Kings

The Kings go on the road to face the Suns on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: AZFamily and NBCS-CA

AZFamily and NBCS-CA

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 12-9

12-9 SAC Record: 11-8

11-8 PHO Stats: 115.5 PPG (11th in NBA), 112.9 Opp. PPG (16th)

115.5 PPG (11th in NBA), 112.9 Opp. PPG (16th) SAC Stats: 116.5 PPG (ninth in NBA), 117.3 Opp. PPG (22nd)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Jusuf Nurkic (11.7 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 3.9 APG)

Jusuf Nurkic (11.7 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 3.9 APG) SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.0 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 7.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: SAC -1.5

SAC -1.5 SAC Odds to Win: -125

-125 PHO Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 234.5 points

The Denver Nuggets take on the Houston Rockets

The Rockets go on the road to face the Nuggets on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ALT and Space City Home Network

ALT and Space City Home Network

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DEN Record: 14-8

14-8 HOU Record: 9-9

9-9 DEN Stats: 114.0 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)

114.0 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.5 Opp. PPG (sixth) HOU Stats: 110.1 PPG (26th in NBA), 106.9 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (28.6 PPG, 12.9 RPG, 9.8 APG)

Nikola Jokic (28.6 PPG, 12.9 RPG, 9.8 APG) HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (21.0 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 5.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -8.5

DEN -8.5 DEN Odds to Win: -350

-350 HOU Odds to Win: +280

+280 Total: 219.5 points

The Portland Trail Blazers play the Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks hope to pick up a road win at the Trail Blazers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSSW

ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSSW

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

POR Record: 6-14

6-14 DAL Record: 12-8

12-8 POR Stats: 105.2 PPG (30th in NBA), 111.8 Opp. PPG (12th)

105.2 PPG (30th in NBA), 111.8 Opp. PPG (12th) DAL Stats: 119.7 PPG (fifth in NBA), 117.0 Opp. PPG (21st)

Players to Watch

POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (18.1 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Shaedon Sharpe (18.1 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 3.5 APG) DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (31.8 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 8.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DAL -7.5

DAL -7.5 DAL Odds to Win: -300

-300 POR Odds to Win: +240

+240 Total: 227.5 points

The Utah Jazz play the Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers hit the road the Jazz on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN, KJZZ, and BSSC

ESPN, KJZZ, and BSSC

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

UTA Record: 7-14

7-14 LAC Record: 10-10

10-10 UTA Stats: 111.3 PPG (22nd in NBA), 119.8 Opp. PPG (25th)

111.3 PPG (22nd in NBA), 119.8 Opp. PPG (25th) LAC Stats: 112.9 PPG (19th in NBA), 109.3 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

UTA Key Player: John Collins (14.2 PPG, 8.4 RPG)

John Collins (14.2 PPG, 8.4 RPG) LAC Key Player: Paul George (23.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAC -6.5

LAC -6.5 LAC Odds to Win: -250

-250 UTA Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 225.5 points

