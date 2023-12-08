Can we expect Scott Perunovich lighting the lamp when the St. Louis Blues face off with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Scott Perunovich score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Perunovich stats and insights

  • Perunovich is yet to score through 14 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets have given up 98 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Perunovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:13 Home L 6-3
12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:37 Away W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 4-1
11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:18 Away L 3-1
11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:01 Home L 8-3
11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:06 Away W 6-5
11/19/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:09 Away W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:42 Away L 5-1
11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:42 Away L 5-1
11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:45 Home W 5-0

Blues vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

