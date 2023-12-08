The St. Louis Blues, with Torey Krug, will be in action Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Columbus Blue Jackets. Prop bets for Krug in that upcoming Blues-Blue Jackets game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Torey Krug vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Krug Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Krug has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 21:29 on the ice per game.

Krug has a goal in one of his 25 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In eight of 25 games this season, Krug has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Krug has had an assist in a game eight times this year over 25 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Krug hits the over on his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Krug having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Krug Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 98 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-18) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 25 Games 2 11 Points 1 1 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

