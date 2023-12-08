Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Washington County, Missouri has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Potosi High School at St. Clair High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: St. Clair, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
