How to Watch the Blues vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a loss last time out, the St. Louis Blues will visit the Chicago Blackhawks (who won their previous game) on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
You can see the Blues look to take down the Blackhawks on NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+.
Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blues vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Blues vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|Blues
|4-2 STL
Blues Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Blues are allowing 84 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 20th in league action.
- The Blues' 74 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Blues are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Blues have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that time.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|26
|10
|17
|27
|18
|17
|56.3%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|24
|9
|11
|20
|19
|17
|8.3%
|Jordan Kyrou
|26
|5
|12
|17
|17
|15
|33.3%
|Brayden Schenn
|26
|8
|8
|16
|19
|21
|49.2%
|Justin Faulk
|26
|0
|12
|12
|11
|15
|-
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have allowed 88 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 24th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks' 60 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) during that stretch.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|25
|11
|10
|21
|20
|21
|40.2%
|Philipp Kurashev
|19
|5
|9
|14
|8
|9
|51.9%
|Jason Dickinson
|25
|8
|5
|13
|10
|16
|47.6%
|Nick Foligno
|25
|4
|8
|12
|9
|20
|46.5%
|Seth Jones
|25
|0
|10
|10
|29
|12
|-
