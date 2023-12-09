Will Brayden Schenn Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 9?
When the St. Louis Blues square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Brayden Schenn light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Brayden Schenn score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Schenn stats and insights
- Schenn has scored in five of 26 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play, Schenn has accumulated two goals and two assists.
- Schenn's shooting percentage is 14.8%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Schenn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:27
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|15:57
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:54
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|3
|2
|1
|15:15
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:27
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|19:32
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:16
|Away
|W 3-1
Blues vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
