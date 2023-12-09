Jake Neighbours will be on the ice when the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks face off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Looking to bet on Neighbours' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jake Neighbours vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Neighbours Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Neighbours has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 14:00 on the ice per game.

In Neighbours' 26 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Neighbours has a point in nine of 26 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Neighbours has had an assist in one of 26 games this year.

Neighbours has an implied probability of 50% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Neighbours going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Neighbours Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have conceded 88 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -28 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 26 Games 3 11 Points 2 10 Goals 2 1 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.