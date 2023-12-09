Will Jordan Kyrou Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 9?
Can we expect Jordan Kyrou lighting the lamp when the St. Louis Blues match up against the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Jordan Kyrou score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Kyrou stats and insights
- In four of 26 games this season, Kyrou has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has taken two shots in one game versus the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.
- Kyrou has picked up four assists on the power play.
- He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 5.8% of them.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 88 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Kyrou recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:27
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|16:25
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|22:38
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|14:25
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:29
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|13:51
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|15:04
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|17:47
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|18:56
|Away
|W 3-1
Blues vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
