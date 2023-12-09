The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest versus the Chicago Blackhawks is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Kevin Hayes light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Kevin Hayes score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Hayes stats and insights

Hayes has scored in five of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has scored one goal versus the Blackhawks this season in one game (two shots).

Hayes has zero points on the power play.

Hayes averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 88 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Hayes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:48 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 13:09 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:33 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:59 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 16:44 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:01 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:01 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:22 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 15:14 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 16:31 Away W 3-1

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

